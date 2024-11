The Houthis vowed on Sunday to keep chasing vessels they believe to be affiliated with Israel, even after their sale to third-party interests.

The Yemeni rebel group’s spokesman Yahya Saree said any attempt to bypass its self-styled blockade on Israeli trade by transferring ships to third-party interests, or by switching their ownership, flag or registration, is futile.

The Houthis will maintain such assets on their target list, it was stressed.