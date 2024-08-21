South African authorities have deployed a team of more than 200 people to clean up bunker fuel that has spilled from the grounded wreck of the 13,800-dwt bulker Ultra Galaxy (built 2008).

The ship, which ran aground on a remote beach on the country’s West Coast in July, was torn into pieces during storms over the past weekend, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said on Tuesday.

“The grounded cargo ship, Ultra Galaxy, has sustained significant damage following the severe weather and high swells experienced over the weekend. The vessel has now broken up further, resulting in a release of oil onto the nearby beach,” SAMSA said.

SAMSA said the storms caused the wreck to split further, break apart and turn over, with almost all of its hull now underwater.

“The aerial inspection conducted on 18 August 2024 and Monday revealed oil in the surrounding waters, accompanied by a strong odour, indicating leaks. However, the oil that has escaped is drifting within the predicted drift patterns and is washing up onto the immediate beaches, as predicted,” it added.

The regulator added that it was “too early” to determine how much of the remaining oil had spilled from the wreck.

“SAMSA is coordinating closely with the salvage team and local authorities to manage the environmental impact of this latest development.”

Very little of the wrecked Ultra Galaxy remains above sea level. Photo: SAMSA

The salvage effort switched from a seaward operation to a land-based drive after the Ultra Galaxy began breaking up shortly after drifting ashore.

Smit, the appointed salvor, hired Tidewater’s 3,977-dwt platform supply vessel Shaw Tide (built 2013) to act as a support vessel.

The PSV’s heated cargo tanks, pumping system and dynamic positioning ability would also aid the removal of the Ultra Galaxy’s bunker fuel.

The operation has been continuously delayed by bad weather, according to recent statements from SAMSA, which described the current oil spill clean-up as “in full swing”.

“Additional pollution patrols will be conducted along the length of the adjoining beaches to ensure that no oil is drifting outside of the predicted area. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored closely to determine the most efficient, most suitable and safest course of action,” the maritime regulator said.

The Ultra Galaxy was abandoned by its crew in July after developing a severe list while nearing the South African coastline while on a voyage to Tanzania with a cargo of bagged fertiliser.

Most of the fertiliser dissolved once water entered the cargo holds.

The S&P Global International Ships Register lists the Ultra Galaxy as being owned by Fujita Shoji of Japan, with protection and indemnity coverage provided by NorthStandard.