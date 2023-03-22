An Italian product tanker has been towed away from the Portuguese coast following a fire.

The country’s navy said the 20,000-dwt Greta K (built 2006) suffered the blaze on Tuesday afternoon while approaching the northern port of Leixoes from the southern port of Sines.

Twelve of the ship’s Filipino crew members were evacuated, while seven remained on board.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the engine room, causing the tanker to go adrift.

The Malta-flagged vessel was towed away from the coast in the evening, the navy added.

The Greta K was about 3km from the shore at the time of the fire. A pilot was also on board.

The vessel had alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Lisbon.

The port authority of Douro, Leixoes and Viana do Castelo sent three tugs to the scene.

An AIS update from Wednesday morning showed the ship as “not under command” off the coast.

Diesel and jet fuel cargo

The navy said the tanker is carrying diesel and jet fuel.

Eyewitnesses on land told the JN website that they had seen flames on the ship, with black smoke still visible three hours later.

Anti-pollution teams were brought in, but no spill was reported.

The vessel is listed as operated by K-Ships of Italy, which has been contacted for an update.

The Equasis database lists the protection and indemnity cover for the vessel as switching from Hydor to the Standard Club on the day of the fire.

The vessel has been inspected five times by port-state-control inspectors and no deficiencies have been found.