A Japanese handysize has been damaged after barges broke loose from their moorings in the Parana River in Argentina.

The accident involving the 34,800-dwt bulk carrier Adrienne (built 2020) happened in the early hours of Monday near San Lorenzo.

The 11 Noticias daily reported that the Liberia-flag ship was waiting to unload in Vicentin.

Photos show a significant rupture near the port bow anchor chain.

Several laden barges had careered into the vessel, the report said.

The vessel has insurance cover through the NorthStandard protection and indemnity club in the UK.

Argentina’s navy and NorthStandard representatives attended the scene.

AIS data shows the bulker still anchored in the port on Tuesday.

The vessel is operated by Japan’s Itochu Corp, which has been contacted for comment.

The Adrienne had left Itacoatiara in Brazil on 11 April and arrived in San Lorenzo on 29 April.

It has undergone eight port state control inspections since delivery, with no detentions recorded.

Bulker reversed into pier

In terms of ship casualties, the Parana River is more usually a site of groundings.

But in 2021, a Singapore-managed bulker, the 70,000-dwt Surabaya Express (built 2013) was damaged after it struck a pier at San Lorenzo’s Molinos Agro dock.

Video footage showed the Hong Kong-flag woodchip carrier reversing into the pier and emerging with a hole in its hull at the stern.