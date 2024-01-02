A Japan Coast Guard aircraft was preparing to take off with emergency aid to the earthquake-hit region of western Japan when it was hit by a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane at Haneda airport.

The JAL airliner collided with the Japan Coast Guard aircraft today as it approached the Haneda runway to land at 17.57 local time.

The JAL plane was destroyed but its 379 passengers and crew survived the disaster.

There were six passengers and crew on board the Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

Five have been confirmed dead.

The Japan Airlines Flight 516 had departed from Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on a domestic flight bound for Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

The Japan Coast Guard told local media its aircraft was preparing to fly to Niigata Airport to deliver emergency aid following an earthquake in the Ishikawa prefecture.

The Japan Coast Guard operates a fleet of five aircraft.

All flights from Haneda have been cancelled.

The accident is under investigation.