A JP Morgan-owned bulker has been reported aground off Brazil for nearly a week.

The 208,000-dwt True Conrad (built 2017) got stuck in Ilha Grande Bay on 11 May, Super Radio Tupi reported, citing the state institute for the environment, Inea.

A photo showed the Liberia-flag scrubber-fitted bulker down in the water by the stern, with a slight list to starboard.

How the accident happened is as yet unclear, as is any damage.

The newcastlemax had left Itaguai in Brazil on 10 May bound for Singapore, where it was due to arrive on 11 June.

It is operating for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), Brazil’s largest steel producer, carrying thousands of tonnes of iron ore to Singapore.

The $50m ship, owned by JP Morgan’s Global Meridian operation in Bermuda, is shown as at anchor by AIS data on Wednesday.

Groundings in the area are not common, local reports said.

Teams from Inea were on site on Tuesday to check on any risk of oil leakage. No pollution has so far been reported.

Port authority officials believe there is no environmental danger at the moment.

Deficiencies found

The vessel was bought from Greece’s Oceanbulk in 2021 for $55m.

The True Conrad has no port state control detentions on record.

But at its last inspection in March in China, 10 deficiencies were found, including faults with compass readings, launching arrangements for rescue boats and firefighting equipment and appliances.

The bulker has insurance cover through Steamship Mutual in London.

It is managed by Synergy Maritime in India, which has been contacted for further information.