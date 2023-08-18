A fire has broken out at the key Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Yahoo reported that the blaze started in a cargo area of the terminal on Friday, quoting state media.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said the fire was contained to wooden pallets.

No one was killed or injured, the ministry wrote on social media platform Telegram.

Another post on Twitter described the fire as “major”, but this is questionable based on video footage purporting to show the accident, distributed by the ministry.

This showed black smoke spiralling into the sky as firefighting teams tackled the incident.

There has been no word on a cause as yet.

Earlier in August, a Ukrainian Sea Baby naval drone hit the Russian warship Olenegorsky Gornyak in the port.

This was seen as another blow to the country’s navy, which operates a base in the Black Sea port city.

The port is one of Russia’s largest by volume and among the biggest in Europe.

It is a major centre for vital revenue-raising exports of Russian grain, oil and other products as the war rages on.