Two boxships have collided at a port in Hong Kong, causing at least three containers to fall into the water.

An Ocean Network Express (ONE) operated ship and an AP Moller-Maersk vessel came into contact over the weekend.

The 14,026-teu ONE Columba (built 2018) collided with the 9,640-teu Clifford Maersk (built 1999), which was berthed at Hong Kong’s Kwai Tsing Container Terminal.

A spokesperson for Maersk confirmed that the Clifford Maersk was hit by the inbound One Columbia while it was berthed in the Hong Kong port.

“The allision caused minor damages to the Clifford Maersk but the crew are safe,” the Danish owner said.

“We have conducted an inspection of the damages, and the vessel left the Hong Kong port on 2 March.”

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and no pollution has been reported.

Three containers that fell from the Maersk vessel have been retrieved from the water.

According to local news reports, the ONE Columba was proceeding to berth at Kwai Tsing port terminal when it lost power and struck the berthed Clifford Maersk.

ONE also confirmed the incident, saying the ONE Columba has departed for her next port of call.

Vessel tracking database Marine Traffic shows the ONE Columba has left Hong Kong and is on the course to Ningbo, China.