A master was arrested in Greece on Friday, four days after the multipurpose vessel he commanded hit a rock while the 46-year-old was under the influence of alcohol.

Coastguards said in a statement that the Ukrainian captain is detained under Greek laws governing maritime accidents, including alcoholic consumption while on duty.

The Bahama-flagged cargo ship hit a rock on 11 November off Makronissos — a barren island in the central Aegean Sea.