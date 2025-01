Maritime safety officials in Southeast Asia were on high alert over the weekend as a general cargo ship and a bunker tanker sank and a product tanker caught fire as torrential rains and high caused by a monsoon surge lashed the region.

The first vessel that sank was the Vietnamese-flagged 7,900-dwt Dolphin 18 (built 1999), which was about 274 nautical miles southwest of Vung Tau, Vietnam on 11 January.