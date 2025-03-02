A Russian ballistic missile attack on the port of Odesa damaged two civilian vessels, including a boxship of the MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Ukrainian vice prime minister Oleksii Kuleba identified the two ships as the 1,118-teu MSC Levante F (built 2006) and the 28,500-dwt Super Sarkas (built 2002) — a bulker managed by Turkey-based Thor Shipping and Trading.

Kuleba did not elaborate on the extent of the damages, merely stating that the vessels in question were carrying “completely civilian cargo”.