Canada’s Coast Guard has said an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company container ship aground for two weeks cannot be “safely refloated”, given its current condition.

The organisation is prioritising the removal of the fuel and cargo from the 2,478-teu MSC Baltic III (built 2003).

Significant breaches or holes have already been found in its hull as it lies stranded in Cedar Cove, Newfoundland, and its structure has deformed.

“Our priority is the safety of Canadians and the protection of the marine environment; by helping to prevent the release of pollution into the environment and mitigating the potential hazards posed by this vessel,” the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard crews continue to assess the MSC Baltic III from the shoreline and by air. No pollution has been observed.

Personnel on site are maintaining a “high level of preparedness” to respond to any potential hazards or pollutants entering the marine environment, with the Coast Guard ship Jean Goodwill vessel on the scene.

“Sea conditions continue to hamper some on-the-water operations,” the Coast Guard said.

Discussions are now taking place about the possible development of a road to allow easier access to the vessel.

“If implemented, this would also help alleviate the impact sea conditions have on removal operations,” the agency added.

The manifest provided by the owner indicates that the cargo contains some materials listed as dangerous goods.

These includes things such as fabrics, food products, metals and polymeric beads, according to the Coast Guard.

A salvage team is continuing its assessment of the situation.

“We appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from the public in support of a safe, effective and efficient response to this incident,” the Coast Guard said.

The vessel appears to have settled firmly on the seabed and was reported as being stable earlier this week.

Tank soundings have confirmed that the ship had about 1.7m litres of heavy fuel and marine gasoil.

A total of 283 of the 473 containers on the MSC Baltic III are empty.