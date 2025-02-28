An MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company container ship aground for two weeks cannot be “safely refloated”, given its condition, Canada’s coastguard says.

The organisation is prioritising the removal of the fuel and cargo from the 2,478-teu MSC Baltic III (built 2003).

Significant breaches or holes have been found in its hull as it lies stranded in Cedar Cove, Newfoundland, and its structure has deformed.

“Our priority is the safety of Canadians and the protection of the marine environment; by helping to prevent the release of pollution into the environment and mitigating the potential hazards posed by this vessel,” the coastguard said.

“Sea conditions continue to hamper some on-the-water operations.”

Coastguard crews are assessing the MSC Baltic III from the shore and by air. No pollution has been observed.

Personnel on site are maintaining a “high level of preparedness” to respond to potential hazards or pollutants entering the water, and the coastguard ship Jean Goodwill vessel is on the scene.

Discussions are taking place about the possible development of a road to allow easier access to the vessel.

“If implemented, this would also help alleviate the impact sea conditions have on removal operations,” the agency added.

“We appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from the public in support of a safe, effective and efficient response to this incident.”

The manifest provided by the owner indicates that the cargo contains some materials listed as dangerous goods, including fabrics, food products, metals and polymeric beads.

A salvage team is assessing the situation.

The vessel appears to have settled firmly on the seabed and was reported as being stable earlier this week.

Tank soundings have confirmed that it had about 1.7m litres of heavy fuel and marine gasoil.

A total of 283 of the 473 containers on board are empty.