Indian authorities are on full alert to deal with any environmental fallout from the sinking of a 28-year-old MSC Group boxship off the country’s south-east tip.

The 1,728-teu MSC Elsa 3 (built 1997) was carrying 13 containers with hazardous cargo and a further 12 with calcium carbide when it went down early on Sunday, 38 nautical miles (70 km) off the port city of Kochi, Kerala.

Dramatic video and photographs released by the coastguard show the ageing vessel developing a 26-degree listing, while life rafts are deployed to get its 24 crew members off board.

All of them were brought to safety before the MSC Elsa 3 sank.

After an initial evacuation of the ship’s 21 seafarers, the master, chief engineer and second engineer had remained on board to assist a planned salvage operation.

In the early hours of 25 May, one of the holds flooded, causing the MSC Elsa 3 to capsize rapidly.

The three officers thereafter abandoned ship and were rescued by the nearby Indian naval patrol vessel Sujata.

The MSC Elsa 3 had 640 containers on board, plus 84 tonnes of diesel and 367 tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks.

As of early Monday, MSC had issued no communication over the incident.

Indian authorities have given no reasons yet for why the ship came into distress.

Crew members of the MSC Elsa 3 were rescued before their ship went down. Photo: Indian Coast Guard via X

The MSC Elsa 3 was flying the Liberian flag and it had been underway on a short-distance trip from Vizhinjam to Kochi.

The ship is classed by Bureau Veritas, and the Equasis database shows it switching protection and indemnity cover five days ago, from the UK P&I Club to Steamship Mutual.

Its previous history shows serious hull and machinery damage after a collision in 2016.

The vessel last underwent inspection in India about six months ago.

This is the second casualty involving an MSC container ship this month.

TradeWinds reported on 13 May how the 6,969-teu MSC Antonia (built 2009) grounded for three days in the Red Sea in an incident possibly caused by GPS jamming.