An Evergreen-operated container vessel delivered last year had to be towed to anchorage after breaking down off Vietnam.

Tugs were sent to the 2,476-teu Ever Oath (built 2022) after the main engine failed as it approached Vung Tao on Tuesday, the Vung Tau Maritime Port Authority said.

Video footage showed two tugs attending the vessel.

The Panama-flag vessel was on rotation between Singapore, Tanjung Pelepas, Penang, and Westport in Malaysia, and Cat Lai and Saigon ITC International Port in Vietnam.

Cargo claims consultant WK Webster said the vessel had about 2,100 teu of containerised and temperature-sensitive cargo on board.

Reports said it was brought towards Cai Mep International Port to unload.

AIS data showed it as “not under command” at an anchorage outside Vung Tao on Thursday.

“Cargo not destined for Vietnam will be transhipped to destination whilst Ever Oath undertakes repairs,” WK Webster said.

These could take two weeks, local reports said.

No deficiencies reported

The consultancy said it is possible a general average could be declared.

The Ever Oath was built at Imabari in Japan.

The ship has undergone three port state control inspections since delivery, with no deficiencies being found.

Insurance cover is provided through the Japan P&I Club.

The Ever Oath is owned by Shoei Kisen of Japan.

Taiwan’s Evergreen has been contacted for further information.