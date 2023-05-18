The newest bulker operating in the US Great Lakes is undergoing checks after a “soft” grounding incident.

The 28,600-dwt Mark W Barker (built 2022) got stuck for four hours early on Wednesday in the Detroit River, the US Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The bulker lost propulsion after suffering an "electronics malfunction" near Belle Isle at 0800 local time, the USCG added.

The self-discharging vessel is the first Laker to be built since 1983.

Footage from the scene showed a tug trying to move the vessel from a sandbar in shallow water.

It was refloated by midday.

No injuries or pollution were reported and the USCG said the ship was undamaged.

Officials said the Mark W Barker was carrying 2,100 tonnes of salt, as well as 105,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The bulker has been anchored off Belle Isle so USCG investigators can assess the ship, make repairs and ensure it is ready to resume its voyage to Milwaukee from Detroit.

The USCG said: “We worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of our waterways and the prompt resolution of this incident.”

Coast Guard commitment

“The successful refloating of the Mark W Barker highlights our commitment to maintaining the safety and continuity of our maritime transportation system,” it added.

The vessel is owned by Interlake Steamship.

The bulker has insurance cover from Steamship Mutual in the UK.

Last month, Interlake's slightly older bulker Kaye E Barker also got into difficulty.

The 24,800-dwt vessel (built 1952) was dislodged the same day that it ran aground in Lake Michigan off the US port of Muskegon.