Swedish accident investigators have found no evidence that a Chinese vessel intentionally damaged two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.

The 75,100-dwt Yi Peng 3 (built 2001) made international news when it was accused of dragging its anchor across the data lines connecting Sweden and Finland with Lithuania and Germany last November.

Sweden's accident investigation agency SHK said it was unable to reach a conclusion of deliberate sabotage due to delayed and limited access to the bulker.