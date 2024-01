A US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation has cleared an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co container ship of any blame in an October 2022 collision that led to the sinking of a US-flagged fishing vessel.

The NTSB said the collision was a direct result of the mate who was keeping watch on 621-gt trawler Tremont (built 1970) not maintaining a proper lookout and conducting maintenance on critical equipment while underway.