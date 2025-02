A salvage team has found an oily water mix in the engine room and some cargo holds of an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company container ship, which remains aground off Canada.

The 2,478-teu MSC Baltic III (built 2003) got stuck in Cedar Cove outside the entrance to Bay of Islands, Newfoundland, following a loss of power on Saturday.

The Canadian Coast Guard said crews continued to assess the vessel from the shoreline and by air in bad weather.