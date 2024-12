Australian accident investigators are urging flag states and class societies to prevent a repeat of a serious grounding involving an Oldendorff Carriers newcastlemax in 2022.

The German owner’s 208,600-dwt chartered bulker Hagen Oldendorff (built 2020) was holed while departing Port Hedland after rudder indicators failed, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said.

The ship departed its berth with a harbour pilot on board and four tugs assisting.