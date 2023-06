An Oldendorff Carriers’ bulker suffered substantial damage in a grounding off Australia last year, an accident report has revealed.

The 208,600-dwt Hagen Oldendorff (built 2020) was holed while departing Port Hedland on 9 April when rudder indicators failed, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said.

The newcastlemax had a pilot on board at the time.

About 50 minutes into the journey, the vessel was travelling through the harbour channel at 6.8