The owner of a Norwegian ship accused by Russia of not rescuing the crew of a Russian ship has defended its decision.

Russian-flagged, 9,500-dwt general cargo ship Ursa Major (built 2009) sank in the Mediterranean early on Christmas Eve as a result of a “terrorist attack”, the vessel’s owner Oboronlogistics said on Wednesday.

A statement from Oboronlogistics said a boat containing 14 crew members “went to the ship under the Norwegian flag ‘Oslo Carrier 3’, which was nearby”.