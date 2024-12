The Russian-flagged, 9,500-dwt general cargo ship Ursa Major (built 2009) sank in the Mediterranean early on Christmas Eve as a result of a “terrorist attack”, the vessel’s owner was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The ship went down after “three successive explosions… on the starboard side near the stern,” Russian shipping company Oboronlogistics said in a statement reported by the Ria Novosti news agency.