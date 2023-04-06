Greek authorities detained a German container ship after it suffered minor hull damages from scraping a shipwreck as it was entering Thessaloniki port.

The detention came on Wednesday after local coastguards were alerted to possible problems with the 1,578-teu Annaba (built 2006) — a Peter Dohle Schiffahrts-owned vessel moored at a quay of the northern Greek container ship terminal.

A closer inspection revealed that as the Annaba was approaching the port on Monday, it accidentally scraped the well-known and mapped carcass of the 1,135-gt Diamond 1 (built 1974) — a cargo ship that sank there about 15 years ago, leaving its master dead.