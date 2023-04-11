Yet another tanker has been boarded by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, according to an alert put out by Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade — Gulf of Guinea (MDAT-GoG).

Hai Soon Diesel Trading of Singapore's 6,100-dwt chemical/product tanker Success 9 (built 2003) was boarded at 1400 UTC on Monday while approximately 309 nautical miles southwest of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast.

A senior Hai Soon executive confirmed that contact with the Singapore-flag chemical/product tanker has been lost and it is presumed to have been hijacked.