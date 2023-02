Two crew members have died in unexplained circumstances on a Greek bulker

The Globo website reported that Oleksiy Stavytskyy, 34, and Gutsu Denys, whose age was not confirmed, were found in the bathrooms of their cabins on the 82,000-dwt Caravos Harmony (built 2013) off the coast of Macapa in Brazil on 21 February.

The Seles Nafes website said the men were found dead in a restroom after a shift, however.