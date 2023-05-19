No injuries or pollution have been reported after a fire that began on a clean tanker off Istanbul.

The blaze broke out in the engine room of the 9,200-dwt Ata Voyager (built 2009) in the early hours of Thursday, authorities said.

Footage released by Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) showed smoke coming from the stern superstructure as orange flames glowed inside.

Firefighters were also shown training water hoses on the hull.

KEGM said the 118-metre tanker was attended by three tugs and two rapid rescue craft.

A later update said the seafarers on board the Panama-flag tanker were in good health and the fire had been brought completely under control.

“Post-fire cooling works continue,” the directorate added.

AIS data showed the vessel at anchor off the city on Friday morning.

The Ata Voyager had left Nemrut in Turkey on 17 May.

It is listed as operated by Ocean Tanker of Istanbul.

The tanker has insurance cover through the Standard Club in the UK.

The vessel was detained in Greece during a port state control inspection in December.

Fire safety problems

It was held for nine days with 15 deficiencies.

Grounds for detention included problems with abandon ship and fire drills, as well as fire dampers.

Lighting was inoperative in working spaces and closing watertight doors were damaged.

Inspectors also noted that decks were corroded.

The Ata Voyager was then inspected again on 16 May in Aliaga, Turkey, where five deficiencies were found.

The fire detection and alarm system was not as required and the echo sounder was not working.