A 60-year-old BC Ferries vessel lost its propeller in an incident that led to a spill of hydraulic oil off Canada’s West Coast.

The incident was discovered after the 1,314-passenger ropax Queen of New Westminster (built 1964) was taken out of service earlier in the week due to a propulsion system issue, the Canadian ferry operator told TradeWinds.

Company spokeswoman Liza Yuzda said an inspection by divers revealed that the ship’s starboard propeller had “sheared off” from its propeller shaft.

Some 800 litres of hydraulic oil was released into the water.

“This oil disperses quickly in the marine environment and visual inspections by other vessels in the area have not detected any remaining oil sheen on the water. As soon as we became aware of a possible leak we took immediate action by notifying the Canadian Coast Guard,” Yuzda told TradeWinds.

“We are working closely with them and other authorities to ensure all appropriate measures are taken to mitigate any possible environmental impact. Environmental stewardship is a core value at BC Ferries, and we are adhering to all required protocols to protect the marine environment.”

The Queen of New Westminster is classed by Lloyd’s Register and has protection and indemnity insurance from Standard Club, according to Equasis.

BC Ferries has located the propeller and is planning for its recovery.

The company, controlled by British Columbia province, has cancelled all sailings of the Queen of New Westminster until 30 September.

Yuzda said the company is looking for suitable spares and has secured a dry dock for repairs later this month.

“Depending on parts availability, the vessel could remain out of service for an extended period,” she said.

The ferry operates between Vancouver and Victoria, the provincial capital.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, especially for passengers with reservations, and we’re doing everything we can to minimise disruptions,” Yuzda said.