Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to begin negotiations for a “maritime ceasefire” with Ukraine and to halt strikes on energy and infrastructure targets, according to the White House.

But the US account of the call made it clear that Moscow would not agree to a ceasefire that Kyiv acceded to last week.

The announcement came after a call with US President Donald Trump as part of his efforts to end Moscow’s war with Ukraine that, if successful, could have significant impact on shipping markets.