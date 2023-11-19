A pure truck/car carrier (PCTC) reportedly owned and managed by Ray Car Carriers has reportedly been seized by Houthis in the Red Sea.

Galaxy Leader (built 2002) and operated by Japan’s NYK Group, was en route from Turkey to India.

The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed the attack the 4,500-ceu PCTC on its X account, but said the ship “is not Israeli”.

“The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence.

Ray Car Carriers is registered in the Isle of Man and is a subsidiary of London-based Unity Maritime owned by Danny Ungar.

Ray Car Carriers has a fleet of 65 car carriers and two 2020-built VLCCs. It has a further eight LNG-capable car carriers on order, according to industry databases.’

The Houthis are an Iranian-backed militia group that controls large parts of Yemen.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office said it “strongly condemn the Iranian attack against an international ship”.

“The ship, owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese company, was hijacked on Iranian whim by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

“On board the ship are 25 crew members of different nationalities, including: Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Filipinos and Mexicans.

“No Israelis were present on the ship.

“This is another act of Iranian terrorism which expresses a leap forward in Iran’s aggression against the citizens of the free world, and creates international implications regarding the security of global shipping lanes.”

Gaza-linked threats

The reported hijacking comes just days after the group threatened target Israeli vessels because of the war in Gaza.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the Iran-backed militia was monitoring the Red Sea for Israeli-owned tonnage, with or without Israeli flags.

“Our eyes are open to constant monitoring and searching for any Israeli ship,” he said in a speech broadcast by the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV station, according to the New Arab website.

“The enemy relies on camouflage in its movement in the Red Sea, especially in Bab-al-Mandeb, and did not dare to raise Israeli flags on its ships… and turned off identification devices,” he added.

Al-Houthi said his forces would “search and verify the ships that belong to him [Israel], and we will not hesitate to target them, and let everyone know that he is afraid”.

The Houthis have declared themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-affiliated groups and have launched drones and missiles at Israel since the Hamas attack in October that sparked the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

This is a developing story