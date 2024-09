Four days after a senior Houthi official said that his group would allow tugboats to tow a burning, abandoned tanker that the Yemeni rebels themselves hit in the Red Sea last month, EU and US officials said that the ship’s rescue is on.

The European Union’s Aspides naval force active in the area said in a social media post late on Monday that it would protect the private companies undertaking the salvage operation, which “is about to start”.