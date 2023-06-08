A fire has broken out on an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company container ship off the United Arab Emirates, reportedly killing one crew member.

The 8,034-teu MSC Rita (built 2005) suffered the blaze at an anchorage in the port of Khalifa in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Video footage shot from a UAE helicopter showed three tugs directing water jets onto its superstructure towards the stern.

The country’s National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) said on Twitter that a medical evacuation mission was carried out for an injured person “during the burning of a ship belonging to the Republic of Panama in the territorial waters of the UAE.”

The seafarer was taken by plane to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to receive treatment.

The Montenegrin news website CDM said the crew member, named only as BS, 48, from Kotor, had died in the accident, as confirmed by his colleagues.

But neither MSC nor the country's government has yet commented.

The shipowner has been contacted for further information.

AIS data last showed the ship at anchor in Khalifa on 6 June, having arrived from Jebel Ali on 5 June.

CDM reported there was a minor explosion in the engine room that caused the fire.

The vessel sent a distress call and UAE emergency ships and other merchant vessels in the area provided help.

Insurance cover is provided by NorthStandard in the UK.

Accident in the US

The MSC Rita has never been detained by port state control officials.

Last year, the US Coast Guard and two nearby vessels rescued crew members from a sinking fishing trawler after it was involved in a reported collision with the MSC Rita.

The agency said it was investigating the incident involving the 621-gt trawler Tremont (built 1970) and the boxship, which took place 101 km off Chincoteague, Virginia.

The USCG said it received a mayday call from the Tremont reporting a collision with the containers ship. The trawler’s crew reported that they were abandoning the sinking vessel.

A safety check in the US in October found the MSC Rita’s hull had been punctured, impairing seaworthiness.