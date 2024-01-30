A key voice for the US retail industry raised concerns in Washington that the Red Sea crisis could impact negotiations for annual container freight contracts.

Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation, said Houthi attacks’ disruption on the Suez Canal route comes amid delays in Panama.

“Our members are seeing increased time additional 10 to 14 days or longer to the supply chains to compensate for longer vessel sailing times around the Cape of Good Hope,” he said during testimony before the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Coast Guard...