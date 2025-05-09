Robbers have attacked ships transiting the Phillip Channel — where vessels transition between the Singapore and Malacca straits — in just five days.

The incidents took place in the eastbound lane of Singapore Straits’ traffic separation scheme between 2 May and 7 May.

The robberies lifted the number of incidents so far this year to 50, more than three times the number in the same period last year, according to an Asian piracy watchdog.

Two occurred on 2 May, one on 5 May and three on 7 May, according to the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre.

All occurred between 2.45 am and 6.30 am.

Only two led to the loss of engine spares, and no crew members were injured.

Ships are advised to intensify vigilance and maintain a sharp lookout while transiting the areas of concern, particularly at night.