The Russian master of a ship that ploughed into a Stena Bulk tanker loaded with jet fuel will go on trial next year in the UK after pleading not guilty to the manslaughter of a seafarer in a fiery North Sea collision.

Vladimir Motin, 59, of Primorsky, St Petersburg denied the charge during an appearance at London’s Old Bailey court via video link from prison in Hull, where he has been held since the 10 March disaster.