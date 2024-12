A Russian-flagged and managed general cargo ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea off Spain early on Tuesday after an engine room explosion the day before.

According to several media reports citing official authorities, 14 crew members of the 9,500-dwt Ursa Major (built 2009) had to evacuate the vessel. Two are missing.

Spanish website La Verdad has published footage of the seafarers arriving at the port of Cartagena, brought there by Spain’s maritime rescue.