Authorities in the Russian Far East went into overdrive over the weekend to prevent pollution from a Chinese-flagged supramax bulker that ran aground in heavy weather at the Sakhalin coast.

The 56,700-dwt An Yang 2 (built 2010), a vessel listed with one-ship manager Yangpu Anyang Shipping, stranded on a sandbank late on Saturday in the Nevelsky district at the southern tip of the Russian island and just across the sea from Japan.