Romania has claimed Russia is “actively and constantly” jamming ships’ GPS communications in its territorial waters.

This is causing a risk of collisions in the Black Sea, according to army chief of staff General Daniel Petrescu.

“War has returned to Europe. It is a war chosen by Russia, which for Ukraine is a war of national survival and a fight for Western values,” he told the Euroatlantic Resilience Forum in Bucharest, according to Romania Journal.

“We do not see the end of this war now, and while we admire the resilience of Ukrainian society in the face of Russian attacks, we must also prepare for a long-term confrontation with the regime of the Russian Federation,” the general added.

Petrescu went on to say that the conflict has fundamentally destabilised the Black Sea region.

“The Black Sea has become an area of ​​military operations of Russia,” he said.

The chief of staff explained the area is the scene of frequent military actions, with “maritime incidents and actions” limiting the free movement of ships.

“Alert messages, which warn of the possibility of objects falling from the airspace, are frequently sent by Romanian citizens who live in the Delta, close to the Ukrainian ports that are constantly under attack by the Russians,” said Petrescu.

This has become the “new normal”, he warned.

Hit by mistake

Romania’s infrastructure or commercial ships in [Romania’s] territorial waters could be hit by mistake,” the general added.

Petrescu also highlighted the danger of drifting sea mines in the Black Sea.

Earlier in September, the Romanian navy investigated the case of a general cargo ship heading for Ukraine that may have been hit by a mine after suffering an explosion.

The 4,250-dwt Seama (built 1981) reported a blast at its stern, 10 nautical miles east of Sulina.

The master requested the evacuation of all 12 crew members.