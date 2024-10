The owner of a general cargo ship hit by a Russian missile on 6 October said he will keep trading in Ukraine, despite Moscow’s wrongful attack on his vessel.

“We will continue, this is our business,” said Jamil el Khatib, owner of Piraeus and Beirut-based AK Shipping.

Speaking to TradeWinds in Piraeus on Friday, el Khatib reiterated that Moscow’s claim that the 6,273-dwt general cargo ship Paresa (built 1992) had been a military target that was carrying weapons into Ukraine was “false”.