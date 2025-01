A Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker damaged in a collision five days ago in Arctic waters will be repaired during normal service at sea.

TradeWinds reported that the 23,000-gt 50 Let Pobedy (built 2007) collided with the 20,100-dwt multipurpose vessel Yamal Krechet (built 1999) on 26 January.

Photographs published on Telegram showed damage to the icebreaker’s bow hull area.