A Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker has been seriously damaged in a collision in the Kara Sea.

Video footage shows the 23,000-gt 50 Let Pobedy (built 2007) approaching the port side of the 20,100-dwt multipurpose vessel Yamal Krechet (built 1999) in icy conditions before hitting it towards the stern.

Photographs of the icebreaker show a huge chunk torn out of its bow hull area.