A Russian cargo vessel linked to arms shipments has lost power off Turkey.

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said the 8,900-dwt Sparta IV (built 2010) suffered mechanical failure on 20 May en route from Syria to Russia.

Photos show a tug with a line attached to the Russia-flag multipurpose general cargo ship off Canakkale in the Dardanelles Strait.

The 122-metre vessel was attended by the Turkeli tug and two other rescue boats.