A US-sanctioned suezmax tanker has suffered a hull breach in a collision involving a feeder boxship in Turkey.

MarineTraffic reported the incident took place on 7 March, while the 150,000-dwt Mia (built 1993) was at anchor in the Ambarli area.

The other vessel was named as the 672-teu Panama-flagged container ship Orita (built 2005).