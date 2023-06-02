A Schoeller Holdings company has been fined in Australia over a serious injury to a pilot on a heavylift multipurpose ship.

The 18,700-dwt AAL Dampier (built 2011) was leaving Fremantle, Western Australia on 24 August when the accident happened, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.

The pilot disembarked via the pilot ladder, but the ropes parted.

The unnamed worker fell about seven metres onto the deck of the pilot vessel, suffering serious injuries that required hospital treatment.