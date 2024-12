A grounded Iraqi general cargo ship is sinking near coral reefs off Egypt.

Salvors are trying to save the 72-metre, 8,200-dwt VSG Glory (built 1994) after a gash in its hull started to let in water off El Quseir in the Red Sea.

The Comoros-flagged ship had left Saleef in Yemen on 14 October and grounded on 23 November, while heading to Port Tawfik in Suez.