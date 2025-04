One crew member has died and three others were injured in a collision involving a boxship newbuilding off China.

Chinese authorities reported this week that the accident happened on 29 March near Yangxiaomao Island, Ningbo.

MarineTraffic cited the Ningbo Maritime Safety Administration as saying the 1,058-teu Ning Yuan Bei Lun (built 2025) was in collision with a smaller cargo ship named as Jianghai Zhida 66, which does not have an IMO number.