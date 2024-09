A Filipino crewman needed a leg amputated after colleagues failed to use an offshore ship’s crane correctly.

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the second officer suffered crush injuries on the 15,361-bhp survey and research ship Kommandor Orca (built 2006) at Portland in England on 16 August, 2022.

The former anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) ship was alongside at the port while the seafarer operated a rail-mounted deck crane.