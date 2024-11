The fatal crushing of a seafarer on a ro-ro in 2021 illustrates the “widespread divergence” from safe working practices in the ferry sector, UK accident investigators said.

The unnamed bosun was killed during the loading of semi-trailers on Seatruck Ferries’ 14,800-gt Clipper Pennant (built 2009) at Gladstone Dock, Liverpool, on the afternoon of 21 July.

A tractor unit driver pushed a semi-trailer into a corner space, marshalled by the vessel’s bosun as a “banksman”.