Fuel has begun leaking from a small product tanker that ran aground off Japan on Monday.

The 5,000-dwt Sanwa Maru (built 2018) got stuck off Cape Esan in the Tsugaru Strait, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported.

A slick covering an area of about 2.7km