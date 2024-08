Two crew members have been killed and another seriously injured in an explosion on a platform supply vessel (PSV) off Malaysia.

Owner Icon Offshore said the accident occurred on the 3,500-dwt Icon Amara (built 2014) at the Sapar Alpha platform near Bintulu.

Local media had reported the explosion on 2 August, but it has taken until this week for Icon to issue a statement, drawing criticism from at least one Malaysian news publication.